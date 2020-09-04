-
Gustav Exits Afternoons At KNRK (94/7)/Portland, OR
September 25, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
ENTERCOM Alternative KNRK (94/7)/PORTLAND, OR PM Driver GUSTAV exits after 25 years at the station. GUSTAV was part of the station's launch in 1995. he also curated "EDM/PDX" on SATURDAY nights from 10p-mid.
"It was a fantastic run and one that I look back on with many fond memories of experiences shared with co-workers and listeners alike," said GUSTAV.
Reach out to him at gustav@iinet.com.
