ENTERCOM Alternative KNRK (94/7)/PORTLAND, OR PM Driver GUSTAV exits after 25 years at the station. GUSTAV was part of the station's launch in 1995. he also curated "EDM/PDX" on SATURDAY nights from 10p-mid.

"It was a fantastic run and one that I look back on with many fond memories of experiences shared with co-workers and listeners alike," said GUSTAV.

Reach out to him at gustav@iinet.com.

