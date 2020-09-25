Prince Albert Foundation

THE PRINCE ALBERT II OF MONACO FOUNDATION honored STING for his environmental efforts at the fourth annual MONTE CARLO GALA FOR PLANETAR HEALTH.

The fund-raiser took place on yesterday, on the TERRACES OF THE OPERA OF MONACO. T

STING, wife TRUDIE STYLER and DR. FRANCA SCIUTO founded the RAINFOREST FOUNDATION in 1989, which has partnered with indigenous communities on approximately 300 multi-year projects in over 20 countries, with a particular focus on human rights of Indigenous Peoples and their battles against the illegal loggers, settlers, mining, and oil interests.

Sais PRINCE ALBERT II of MONACO, “We gave much thought as to whether to hold this event or not, given the prominence of ongoing concerns and health issues.

“However, the commitment of all the individuals involved in protecting our planet and of all of you...led us to make this decision. And we did so because the challenging situation in which we are living best not erase the environmental crisis.

“Our health depends on the health of the environment in which we live. That is why more than ever before we need to continue our efforts and actions to protect our planet for future generations.”

DAME HELEN MIRREN, KATE BECKINSALE and ANDY GARCIA served as Masters of Ceremony. Each separately shared from the stage their personal commitments to the work the Foundation does, and their concerns for the ongoing crisis our Planet faces.

Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress LEONA LEWIS was the evening’s headline performer.

