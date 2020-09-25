Streaming Again

Legendary Programmer BILL HENNES has relaunched three Internet stations. You can connect to all three stations at TodaysHottestHits.com. These stations are also carried via Live365.com.

The stations are playing all the current hits 24/7 in their respective formats, with "lots of fun and quick moving action."

HENNES began his radio career as a DJ in in DETROIT, GRAND RAPIDS, JACKSON, FLINT and LOUISVILLE. He then went on to program 4 years at WNHC/NEW HAVEN, CT before returning to Program WKLO/LOUISVILLE and then onto 4 years programming CKLW/DETROIT-WINDSOR before becoming National PD for RAHALL.

Reach HENNES at (954) 934-7814 or bhennes105@aol.com.

« see more Net News