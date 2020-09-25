Perfect For Halloween

BENZTOWN will offer “Blizzard of Ozz 40th Anniversary Special”, a celebration of OZZY OSBOURNE’s debut album produced especially for Rock/Classic Rock stations to air on HALLOWEEN weekend.

The offering features OZZY and SHARON OSBOURNE and is hosted by nationally syndicated Rock personality MATT PINFIELD.

For more information and to get “Blizzard of Ozz 40th Anniversary Special” for your station, visit benztown.com/landing-page/blizzard-of-ozz-40th-anniversary-special/, or contact MASA PATTERSON at mp@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600.

