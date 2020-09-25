No Sale

No new station sales appeared in the FCC database on FRIDAY morning (9/25).

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION has applied for Silent STAs for KRLR/SULPHUR, LA; K246CK/LAKE CHARLES, LA; K251AL/BEAUMONT, TX; K234AM/GROVES, TX; and K255BB/MAURICEVILLE, TX, all after losing power in Hurricane Sally.

PHAM RADIO COMMUNICATION LLC has requested an STA to operate KVVN-A/SANTA CLARA, CA non0directionally at 25% power due to shock hazard in its ground system from unsafe wiring including spliced and exposed copper wires, the danger of causing a wildfire, and the proximity of a homeless camp to its antenna array leading to break-ins at the transmitter to use AC power.

And ORAMA, INC. has closed on the sale of Classic Hits KGNM-A/ST. JOSEPH, MO and GOOD NEWS MINISTRIES, INC. has closed on the sale of K273BF/ST. JOSEPH, MO to EAGLE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $160,000

« see more Net News