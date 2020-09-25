Dunn

Radio veteran RICK DUNN, host of the afternoon show at ILIAD MEDIA/IMPACT RADIO GROUP Country KQBL (101.9 THE BULL)/BOISE, ID adds a voice tracked morning show 339 miles away at BROADWAY MEDIA Country KEGA (101.5/105.5 THE EAGLE)/SALT LAKE CITY, where he will use his former on-air name, “SHOTGUN JACKSON.”

DUNN’s background includes stints as Brand Mgr. of MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS’ Country KVOX (FROGGY 99.9) and Classic Country KMJO (104.7 THE DUKE)/FARGO, mornings at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KAWO (WOW COUNTRY 104.3)/BOISE, and mornings at CUMULUS KUBL (K-BULL 93)/SALT LAKE CITY.

Congratulate him here.

