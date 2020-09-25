Debate Coverage

ABC NEWS RADIO will cover the Presidential debate on TUESDAY (9/29) with live anchored coverage, status reports, and podcasts.

The network's live coverage will be anchored by Correspondent AARON KATERSKY, with Correspondent KAREN TRAVERS, Political Analyst STEVE ROBERTS, Political Dir. RICK KLEIN, Deputy Political Dir. MARYALICE PARKS, FIVETHIRTYEIGHT's GALEN DRUKE, and others offering analysis. Affiliates will also be offered one-minute status reports through the evening.

The daily "START HERE" podcast with BRAD MIELKE will offer a debate preview that morning and a special edition the following morning. And the "POWERHOUSE POLITICS" podcast with JONATHAN KARL and RICK KLEIN will also release a special edition the day after the debate.

