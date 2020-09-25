New Co-Hosts

WNYC STUDIOS’ "RADIOLAB" is adding two new co-hosts to work alongside JAD ABUMRAD, and they're familiar faces around the show, former "INVISIBILIA" co-host and "RADIOLAB" producer LULU MILLER and "RADIOLAB" Dir. of Research LATIF NASSER. MILLER and NASSER are filling the co-hosting slot left vacant by the retirement of ROBERT KRULWICH earlier this year. In addition, reporter MOLLY WEBSTER has been upped to Senior Correspondent.

“When BOBBY K decided to step away from the show, I knew two things right away,” said ABUMRAD. “First, that no ONE person could possibly fill his giant size 13 shoes. And second, that we had to embrace this moment in the true spirit of the show. RADIOLAB has always been about experimentation and asking the right questions without necessarily having all the answers. LULU and LATIF are both brilliant, talented and utterly unpredictable, in that Krulwichian way. I’m so excited that these two kindred spirits will join me in the hosts’ chair to work alongside RADIOLAB’s incredible collective of storytellers.”

“It’s surreal to be returning to RADIOLAB in this role,” said MILLER. “RADIOLAB was the beacon that first lured me into the otherworldly realm of audio journalism -- this place where empathy often comes more easily, and the listener’s imagination helps co-create the story. And over the years, as I explored new places as a journalist, RADIOLAB continued to be a cherished source of nourishment and surprise. I’m so excited to join and collaborate with this team of incredible reporters and producers, and to follow them deep into my own blind spots to see what we uncover together.”

“Even though there are a kajillion podcasts out there, RADIOLAB still stands alone in terms of the depth of the reporting, the inventiveness of the editing, and the playfulness of the big ideas,” said NASSER. “I feel as lucky being here as I did on day one, and I can’t wait to take on this new role alongside JAD and LULU and the entire crack team.”

On WEBSTER's promotion, ABUMRAD said, “MOLLY is such a wildly talented and powerful storyteller. Her work has been an anchor for RADIOLAB listeners for years, and even more so during the pandemic. As the team has expanded and we continue to evolve, I’m thrilled to see MOLLY take on this important new role and can’t wait to hear what she comes up with.”

“Millions of listeners all over the world have made RADIOLAB a part of their life,” said WNYC Chief Content Officer ANDREW GOLIS. “They trust its brilliant storytellers to move, surprise, and challenge them, and they follow them from one adventure to another as the show fearlessly explores new terrain. I cannot wait to hear what JAD, LULU, LATIF, MOLLY, and the entire RADIOLAB team come up with next, and WNYC STUDIOS couldn’t be prouder to be their home.”

