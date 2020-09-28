Pilgrimage returns

The PILGRIMAGE MUSIC AND CULTURAL FESTIVAL is set to return next year after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Organizers announced that the festival will take place the weekend of SEPTEMBER 25-26, 2021 in FRANKLIN, TN. In support of local musicians, the festival has launched a limited edition sale of vintage merchandise on its web site, with net proceeds benefitting MUSICARES.

The festival was founded in 2015, and past headliners have included JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, WILCO, WILLIE NELSON, EDDIE VEDDER, FOO FIGHTERS, SHERYL CROW,CHRIS STAPLETON, KACEY MUSGRAVES, JASON ISBELL, MAVIS STAPLES and many more.

“We are looking forward to gathering back with our PILGRIMAGE family at THE PART AT HARLINSDALE in 2021,” festival producers said in a prepared statement. “It will be here before we know it and once again the air will be filled with great music and our fans will be enjoying the local food, artisans and flavor that is unique to FRANKLIN.”

For more information, visit www.pilgrimagefestival.com.

