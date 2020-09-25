Exploring Options

BLOOMBERG is reporting that podcast network WONDERY is exploring a potential sale or other strategic options, with a potential price tag of at least $200 million.

A source told BLOOMBERG that WONDERY's revenue is up 75% year-to-year and will exceed $40 million for 2020; options include an outright sale, a sale to a special-purpose acquisition company, or holding an additional round of fundraising. WONDERY was founded by former FOX executive HERNAN LOPEZ in 2016 and has become one of the larger players in the podcasting industry.

« see more Net News