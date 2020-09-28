Adams

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA has promoted Top 40 WJIM-F (97.5 NOW) and AC WFMK/LANSING Brand Mgr. MCCONNELL ADAMS to Dir./Content for the six-station cluster, effective immediately. He succeeds CHRIS TYLER, who departed on FRIDAY (9/25) after 23 years (NET NEWS 9/24). TYLER also held TOWNSQUARE’s Dir. of Content and afternoon hosting duties at Country WITL. The cluster also includes Classic Rock WMMQ, Sports WVFN (THE GAME) and Talk WJIM-A.

ADAMS, who also does mornings at WJIM-F using the on-air name “MAN @ LARGE,” joined TOWNSQUARE in 2017 from afternoons at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Mainstream KGOT/ANCHORAGE (NET NEWS 9/18/17). Prior to his run at KGOT, ADAMS was PD at KFAT/ANCHORAGE and KWLF (K-WOLF 98.1)/FAIRBANKS. Earlier radio jobs include WDRQ/DETROIT.

“I am truly blessed for the opportunities I have been presented by this amazing company,” said ADAMS. “Our multi-platform, ‘local first’ strategy is second to none at delivering local, original content and entertainment. I am really excited to be working even closer with the talented team here to continue our amazing success.”

TOWNSQUARE SVP/Programming KURT JOHNSON said, “Growing and promoting our talented people is always a good thing. MCCONNELL is a gifted programmer and leader and he has more than earned this opportunity.”

