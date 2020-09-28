Banana Joe

To lend a helping hand to the radio industry during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, THE BANANA JOE RADIO GROUP is now offering its SYNCHRONICITY-distributed 24/7 format "Flashback Top 40 Digital Radio Network" free of charge through the end of 2020. Stations can take day parts, or the full 24/7 format. And this free offering also includes BANANA JOE's "Live from Hollywood" 7-Mid (PT) MONDAY-FRIDAY shows.

That's no charge for the content, no charge for the Sync-Direct distribution platform and no commitment through the end of 2020.

For more info contact JOE MONTIONE at (747) 999-7061 or joe@synchronicity.co Check out the programming at www.flashbacktop40.com or www.bananajoeradio.com.

