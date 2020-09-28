Brennaman

THOM BRENNAMAN has officially resigned as the TV voice of CINCINNATI REDS baseball, almost six weeks after uttering a homophobic slur on the air during a game telecast, reports ABC affiliate WCPO-TV/CINCINNATI.

BRENNAMAN, who was primarily heard on FOX SPORTS OHIO REDS telecasts but for many years called selected games on iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WLW-A-W233BG/CINCINNATI, was suspended by the team and cable network after being caught on a live mic using the slur; the comment during the first game of a doubleheader against KANSAS CITY on AUGUST 19th went out on the live stream of the broadcast but not over the regular feed. BRENNAMAN subsequently apologized but was suspended and also was removed from his duties calling NFL games for FOX SPORTS.

The REDS supplied WCPO-TV with a statement from CEO BOB CASTELLINI saying, "The REDS respect THOM BRENNAMAN’s decision to step away from the broadcast booth and applaud his heartfelt efforts of reconciliation with the LGBTQ+ community. The BRENNAMAN family has been an intrinsic part of the REDS history for nearly fifty years. We sincerely thank THOM for bringing the excitement of REDS baseball to millions of fans during his years in the booth. And, we appreciate the warm welcome Thom showed our fans at Redsfest and on the REDS Caravan. He is a fantastic talent and a good man who remains part of the REDS family forever. We wish him well."

“I am grateful for the forgiveness so many have extended to me, especially those in the LGBTQ community who I have met, spoken with and listened to almost daily over the last five weeks,” BRENNAMAN wrote to WCPO-TV. “With their continued guidance, I hope to be a voice for positive change.”

