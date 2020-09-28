Sarah Foss

ENTERCOM adds SARAH FOSS as Chief Information Officer. In this role, FOSS will provide strategic direction and oversight for the design, development, acquisition, operation and support of the Company’s enterprise technology systems and programs.

“This role is critical to our success in the constantly evolving media landscape and we’re thrilled to have Sarah on board,” said EVP/CFO RICHARD SCHMAELING. “Her strong business acumen and enriched media technology intellect is incredibly valuable as we continue to evolve and elevate our business.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining ENTERCOM at this exciting time in media,” said FOSS. “We have a unique opportunity to leverage outstanding content and deep community relationships to reach new, targeted audiences through our digital and broadcast platforms. Smart technology choices will accelerate this for us."

« see more Net News