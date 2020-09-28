New Morning Show

COX MEDIA GROUP Spanish AC WOEX (EXITOS 96.5)/ORLANDO has inked EPI COLON and BEBO ADAMES to host the morning show. EPI & BEBO IN THE MORNING on EXITOS 96.5" debuted this morning (9/28). Both EPI COLON and BEBO ADAMES are veteran ORLANDO personalities.

WOEX Brand Mgr. ESTEE MARTIN commented, "I've been watching EPI and BEBO's connection to the Hispanic community for years, and I'm very happy to have them as a part of our team. Every morning you'll wake up with the best music, entertainment and energy. Get ready, ORLANDO. It's going to be amazing!"

EPI COLON added, "I am very excited that we're able to fill a large empty space that has existed for years in our Hispanic community–a radio show that really sounds like us."

Co-host BEBO ADAMES said "I am super excited to be a part of such a huge project. I'm ready to bring joy to the Hispanic community in CENTRAL FLORIDA."

COX MEDIA GROUP/ORLANDO VP/GM JASON MEDER commented, "While EXITOS is a new radio station here in CENTRAL FLORIDA, the names EPI and BEBO are very recognizable because of their years of work here in the community. We are very excited about having these live and local personalities kick off our weekday lineup every morning!”

Epi Colon And Bebo Adames

