CUMULUS Country KSKS (93.7 KISS)/FRESNO, CA has appointed ANDY WINFORD as PD of the station. He replaces STEVE PLESHE, who left the company to join MONUMENT RECORDS as Dir./Regional Promotion in MAY (NET NEWS 5/11). WINFORD will also continue PD responsibilities for CUMULUS KATM (KAT COUNTRY 103)/MODESTO, CA, where he's worked since 2016, and will commute the 95 miles between the markets.

"I couldn't be more excited to lead CENTRAL CALIFORNIA's most powerful Country brand," said WINFORD, a 17-year broadcasting veteran. "The cupboard is full of excellent talent and a sales and marketing team second to none. Time to go to work!"

"I am thrilled to have ANDY join our team in FRESNO," said CUMULUS FRESNO VP/Market Mgr. PATTY HIXON. "KISS is a formidable brand in CENTRAL CALIFORNIA, and having ANDY take on this new challenge along with programming KAT COUNTRY in MODESTO will provide a wonderful synergy never before seen in CENTRAL CALIFORNIA. Two very historical brands will be super-serving our listeners during this most critical time in our lives. ANDY has great knowledge of both markets and platforms. He'll be a great asset to KISS!”

