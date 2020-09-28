Martin (Photo: Jason Myers)

The newly formed RECORDS NASHVILLE has signed singer/songwriter CHASE MARTIN. The CHARLESTON, SC native has performed on well-known stages in NASHVILLE like THE BLUEBUIRD CAFE and LISTENING ROOM CAFE. She also has experience writing alongside JIMMY ROBBINS, REBECCA LYNN HOWARD, RASCAL FLATTS' JOE DON ROONEY and more. MARTIN is managed by WIDE OPEN MUSIC, and will release her debut single with RECORDS NASHVILLE, "Levi Denim," on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9th.

“I’ve thought CHASE was a star since the day I met her,” says RECORDS NASHVILLE President ASH BOWERS. “She’s so talented and hardworking. Considering all she’s achieved on her own, I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together with her great music.”

