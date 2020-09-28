Consent Decree

ROCKET RADIO CORPORATION has entered a Consent Decree with the FCC to resolve issues arising from the renewal application for K246CH/TUBA CITY, AZ.

Under the agreement, which came about after an objection to the license application from LINDA C. CORSO, the application is being granted and a minor change application, objected to by MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY TRANSLATORS, is also being granted, and ROCKET will be paying a $15,000 fine.

CORSO alleged that ROCKET's actual construction was at variance from the construction permit, although the Commission rejected CORSO's claims that the station was using a different antenna and operated at excessive power. However, the Commission found that the station's antenna was mounted at the wrong height and positioned in the wrong direction, and filed its amendments to correct its application late. MOUNTAIN alleged that ROCKET made a false certification in its application to change channels and increase power, an assertion the Commission denied.

