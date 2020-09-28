It's Crazy Time!

TOWSON UNIVERSITY Triple A WTMD/ANNAPOLIS-BALTIMORE just begun an online TV series called SATURDAY MORNING TUNES TV. The show is focused to mainly entertain and educate kids “with fun stuff.”.

On the LAST SATURDAY of the month the station will release a new episode of SATURDAY MORNING TUNES TV. Hosted by SAM SESSA, each one will have musical guests, goofy “commercials,” Hammer Time (where SAM smashes random things with a sledgehammer), Lisa Mathews Explains Everything and more.

Each episode has a theme:

9/26 (JUST AIRED) Funny Sounds You Can Make With Your Mouth

10/31 HALLOWEEN edition, with spooky songs, campfire stories & more

11/28: THANKSGIVING edition, featuring all things food

12/29: “Frozen III” (please don’t sue us DISNEY edition)

Learn more and stream the episodes here.



« see more Net News