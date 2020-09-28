10 Years Beyond Wonderland

BEYOND WONDERLAND SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, produced by INSOMNIAC EVENTS returns JUNE 25th & 26th, 2021 at the NOS EVENTS CENTER in SAN BERNARDINO, CA. For its ten year celebration, the festival will have costumed performers, art installations, rides and dance music on six immersive stages.

Two-day GA, GA+ and VIP tickets go on sale THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1st, noon (PT) at beyondsocal.frontgatetickets.com. Tickets start at $9.99 down for all payment plans. 2020 pass holders are being offered complimentary upgrades.

