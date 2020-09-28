Townes (Photo: CCMA)

BRETT KISSEL was the top winner at the 38th CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC (CCMA) AWARDS, held last night (9/27). KISSEL won four awards, followed closely by TENILLE TOWNES with three, including her second consecutive Female Artist of the Year win. TOWNES, who now has a total of eight career CCMA Awards, performed “Jersey On The Wall (I’m Just Asking)” from NASHVILLE during last night’s show.

DALLAS SMITH won his second consecutive Entertainer of the Year prize. TENILLE ARTS won the Rising Star Award. LINDSAY ELL was the winner in the Interactive Artist of the Year category. A surprised ARTS was presented with her award just as she was about to introduce a performance from ELL.

The 2020 CCMA Awards were filmed in two locations, on a hotel rooftop in NASHVILLE and at BURLS’S CREEK EVENT GROUNDS in ORO-MEDONTE, ONTARIO, home to the four-time CCMA Award-winning BOOTS AND HEARTS MUSIC FESTIVAL. The show aired on CANADA’s GLOBAL TV. See the complete list of winners below.

ARTIST AWARDS

Entertainer of the Year

DALLAS SMITH

Album of the Year

“Now Or Never” – BRETT KISSEL

Fans’ Choice Award

BRETT KISSEL

Female Artist of the Year

TENILLE TOWNES

Male Artist of the Year

BRETT KISSEL

Group or Duo of the Year

THE WASHBOARD UNION

Interactive Artist or Group of the Year

LINDSAY ELL

Rising Star Award

TENILLE ARTS

Roots Album of the Year Award

“Everbound” – THE WASHBOARD UNION

Single of the Year

“Keep It Simple” – JAMES BARKER BAND

Songwriter(s) of the Year

TINA PAROL, GORDIE SAMPSON, TENILLE TOWNES

Song: “Jersey On The Wall (I’m Just Asking)” (Performed By: TENILLE TOWNES)

Video of the Year

“Jersey On The Wall (I’m Just Asking” – TENILLE TOWNES

MUSICIAN AWARDS

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Lisa Dodd (TIE)

Justin Kudding (TIE)

DRUMMER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Ben Bradley

FIDDLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Tyler Vollrath

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Matt McKay

KEYBOARD PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Brendan Waters

SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Mitch Jay

STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Mitch Jay

RADIO AWARDS

MUSIC DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR (LARGE MARKET)

Amanda Kingsland – CKBY-FM – Ottawa, ON

MUSIC DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR (MEDIUM / SMALL MARKET)

Shilo Bellis – CJXL-FM – Moncton, NB

COUNTRY PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR AWARD

Shannon Ella – Pure Country

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (LARGE MARKET)

CKRY-FM – CALGARY, AB

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (MEDIUM / SMALL MARKET)

CJXL-FM – MONCTON, NB

INDUSTRY AWARDS

BOOKING AGENCY OF THE YEAR AWARD

Sakamoto Agency

COUNTRY CLUB OF THE YEAR AWARD

King Eddy – Calgary, AB

COUNTRY FESTIVAL, FAIR OR EXHIBITION OF THE YEAR AWARD

Boots And Hearts Music Festival – Oro-Medonte, ON

COUNTRY MUSIC PROGRAM OR SPECIAL OF THE YEAR AWARD

Canada Together: In Concert – Corus Entertainment

MANAGEMENT COMPANY OF THE YEAR AWARD

Invictus Entertainment Group

MUSIC PUBLISHING COMPANY OF THE YEAR AWARD

Warner Chappell Music Canada

RECORD COMPANY OF THE YEAR AWARD

Warner Music Canada

INDUSTRY PERSON OF THE YEAR

Mike Denney – MDM Recordings Inc – President

CREATIVE DIRECTOR(S) OF THE YEAR

Design Team: Brett Kissel, Connor Scheffler

Album: "Now Or Never" (Artist: Brett Kissel)

RECORDING STUDIO OF THE YEAR AWARD

Noble Street Studios – TORONTO, ON

RECORD PRODUCER(S) OF THE YEAR AWARD

Scott Moffatt

Album: What You See Is What You Get (Artist: Luke Combs)

RETAILER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Apple Music

RON SAKAMOTO TALENT BUYER OR PROMOTER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Paul Biro – Sakamoto Agency

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR AWARD

Ben Knechtel

Video: Ain’t My Fault (Live @ MOD CLUB) (Artists: Jade Eagleson), Video: Bars & Churches (Artist: Aaron Goodvin), Video: Can’t Help Myself (Artist: Dean Brody x The Reklaws), Video: Count The Ways (Artist: Jade Eagleson), Video: Loved You Like That (Artist: Kris Barclay), Video: Old Country Soul (Artist: The Reklaws), Video: Still Gonna Be You (Artist: Jade Eagleson), Video: The Way You Roll (Artist: Chad Brownlee), Video: There’s A Drink For That (Artist: James Barker Band)

