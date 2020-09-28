-
Brett Kissel, Tenille Townes Lead CCMA Awards Winners
September 28, 2020 at 2:42 PM (PT)
BRETT KISSEL was the top winner at the 38th CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC (CCMA) AWARDS, held last night (9/27). KISSEL won four awards, followed closely by TENILLE TOWNES with three, including her second consecutive Female Artist of the Year win. TOWNES, who now has a total of eight career CCMA Awards, performed “Jersey On The Wall (I’m Just Asking)” from NASHVILLE during last night’s show.
DALLAS SMITH won his second consecutive Entertainer of the Year prize. TENILLE ARTS won the Rising Star Award. LINDSAY ELL was the winner in the Interactive Artist of the Year category. A surprised ARTS was presented with her award just as she was about to introduce a performance from ELL.
The 2020 CCMA Awards were filmed in two locations, on a hotel rooftop in NASHVILLE and at BURLS’S CREEK EVENT GROUNDS in ORO-MEDONTE, ONTARIO, home to the four-time CCMA Award-winning BOOTS AND HEARTS MUSIC FESTIVAL. The show aired on CANADA’s GLOBAL TV. See the complete list of winners below.
ARTIST AWARDS
Entertainer of the Year
DALLAS SMITH
Album of the Year
“Now Or Never” – BRETT KISSEL
Fans’ Choice Award
BRETT KISSEL
Female Artist of the Year
TENILLE TOWNES
Male Artist of the Year
BRETT KISSEL
Group or Duo of the Year
THE WASHBOARD UNION
Interactive Artist or Group of the Year
LINDSAY ELL
Rising Star Award
TENILLE ARTS
Roots Album of the Year Award
“Everbound” – THE WASHBOARD UNION
Single of the Year
“Keep It Simple” – JAMES BARKER BAND
Songwriter(s) of the Year
TINA PAROL, GORDIE SAMPSON, TENILLE TOWNES
Song: “Jersey On The Wall (I’m Just Asking)” (Performed By: TENILLE TOWNES)
Video of the Year
“Jersey On The Wall (I’m Just Asking” – TENILLE TOWNES
MUSICIAN AWARDS
BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD
Lisa Dodd (TIE)
Justin Kudding (TIE)
DRUMMER OF THE YEAR AWARD
Ben Bradley
FIDDLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD
Tyler Vollrath
GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD
Matt McKay
KEYBOARD PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD
Brendan Waters
SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD
Mitch Jay
STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD
Mitch Jay
RADIO AWARDS
MUSIC DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR (LARGE MARKET)
Amanda Kingsland – CKBY-FM – Ottawa, ON
MUSIC DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR (MEDIUM / SMALL MARKET)
Shilo Bellis – CJXL-FM – Moncton, NB
COUNTRY PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR AWARD
Shannon Ella – Pure Country
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (LARGE MARKET)
CKRY-FM – CALGARY, AB
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (MEDIUM / SMALL MARKET)
CJXL-FM – MONCTON, NB
INDUSTRY AWARDS
BOOKING AGENCY OF THE YEAR AWARD
Sakamoto Agency
COUNTRY CLUB OF THE YEAR AWARD
King Eddy – Calgary, AB
COUNTRY FESTIVAL, FAIR OR EXHIBITION OF THE YEAR AWARD
Boots And Hearts Music Festival – Oro-Medonte, ON
COUNTRY MUSIC PROGRAM OR SPECIAL OF THE YEAR AWARD
Canada Together: In Concert – Corus Entertainment
MANAGEMENT COMPANY OF THE YEAR AWARD
Invictus Entertainment Group
MUSIC PUBLISHING COMPANY OF THE YEAR AWARD
Warner Chappell Music Canada
RECORD COMPANY OF THE YEAR AWARD
Warner Music Canada
INDUSTRY PERSON OF THE YEAR
Mike Denney – MDM Recordings Inc – President
CREATIVE DIRECTOR(S) OF THE YEAR
Design Team: Brett Kissel, Connor Scheffler
Album: "Now Or Never" (Artist: Brett Kissel)
RECORDING STUDIO OF THE YEAR AWARD
Noble Street Studios – TORONTO, ON
RECORD PRODUCER(S) OF THE YEAR AWARD
Scott Moffatt
Album: What You See Is What You Get (Artist: Luke Combs)
RETAILER OF THE YEAR AWARD
Apple Music
RON SAKAMOTO TALENT BUYER OR PROMOTER OF THE YEAR AWARD
Paul Biro – Sakamoto Agency
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR AWARD
Ben Knechtel
Video: Ain’t My Fault (Live @ MOD CLUB) (Artists: Jade Eagleson), Video: Bars & Churches (Artist: Aaron Goodvin), Video: Can’t Help Myself (Artist: Dean Brody x The Reklaws), Video: Count The Ways (Artist: Jade Eagleson), Video: Loved You Like That (Artist: Kris Barclay), Video: Old Country Soul (Artist: The Reklaws), Video: Still Gonna Be You (Artist: Jade Eagleson), Video: The Way You Roll (Artist: Chad Brownlee), Video: There’s A Drink For That (Artist: James Barker Band)
