WAME/Statesville, NC Adds Virtual News Center Newscasts
September 29, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
STATESVILLE FAMILY RADIO CORP. Classic Country WAME-A-W225BD/STATESVILLE, NC has signed up for VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER newscasts.
Owner BILLY BUCK BELVINS said, "I've had an opportunity to work with VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER for a while and it really is first rate. The anchors are excellent, and they learn the pronunciations locally quite well, and quite readily, and I couldn't ask for better."
VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER CEO JOEL DEARING added, ”BILLY BUCK BLEVINS and I have talked quite a bit over the years, so when his needs changed for local news content, we were excited that he chose VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER."
