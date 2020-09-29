Now On At WAME

STATESVILLE FAMILY RADIO CORP. Classic Country WAME-A-W225BD/STATESVILLE, NC has signed up for VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER newscasts.

Owner BILLY BUCK BELVINS said, "I've had an opportunity to work with VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER for a while and it really is first rate. The anchors are excellent, and they learn the pronunciations locally quite well, and quite readily, and I couldn't ask for better."

VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER CEO JOEL DEARING added, ”BILLY BUCK BLEVINS and I have talked quite a bit over the years, so when his needs changed for local news content, we were excited that he chose VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER."

