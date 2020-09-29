CANADA's TSN is adding a new hockey podcast from its BARDOWN website, appropriately called "THE BARDOWN PODCAST." The new show, which debuted an eight-episode first season MONDAY (9/28), is hosted by the site's CORWIN MCCALLUM and DANIEL "DZ" ZAKRZEWSKI and produced by SAM GLISERMAN and BARDOWN founder/Managing Editor DAVE KRIKST.

“This is the podcast you always told your hockey buddies you were going to start -- the unique stories you hear around the world of hockey. The BARDOWN team dives in and tells these tales in hilarious fashion,” said TSN VP/Exec. Prod., News And Information KEN VOLDEN. “As a creative way to learn more about hockey that goes way beyond last night’s scores, we’re excited to add THE BARDOWN PODCAST to TSN’s fan-favourite roster of podcasts.”

“BELL MEDIA is proud to tell stories that Canadians want to hear and THE BARDOWN PODCAST is just the start of what BELL MEDIA plans to do in the podcast space going forward," added TSN parent BELL MEDIA Dir./Podcasting and Artist & Music Industry Relations TYSON PARKER.

« see more Net News