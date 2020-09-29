-
Def Jam Forward To Hold ‘Black & Blue’ Conversation On Police Brutality
September 29, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Def Jam Forward will hold a “BLACK & BLUE” live conversation on the issues of police brutality and generational over-policing in Black and Brown communities.
The panel discussion will stream live on DEF JAM’S FACEBOOK & YOUTUBE starting at 5p (ET) TONIGHT (9/29).
The virtual event will be moderated by NEW YORK CITY Public Advocate JUMAANE WILLIAMS and NEW YORK’s 8th Congressional District Representative HAKEEM JEFFRIES as a special guest.
Panelists will include community activist & former NBA player ROYCE WHITE, retired NYPD officer RONALD COLTER, and DEF JAM RECORDINGS artists CHUCK D, JADAKISS, and BOBBY SESSIONS.
-