Sold

WOLFHOUSE RADIO GROUP, INC. is selling Regional Mexican KRAY-F (LA BUENA 103.5)/SALINAS, CA, Regional Mexican KMJV (RADIO LOBO 106.3)/SOLEDAD, CA, and K277AH/WATSONVILLE, CA to CALIFORNIA ORTIZ & 2 MEDIA, LLC for $900,000 ($100,000 down, $800,000 in a promissory note).

In other filings with the FCC, THE CROMWELL GROUP Pres. BUD WALTERS is selling SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN MEDIA, INC, licensee of News-Talk WABJ-A and Country WQTE (Q95 COUNTRY)/ADRIAN, MI, to JULIE M. KOEHN for $1 and assumption of up to $600,000 in debt. KOEHN is the President/GM of LEWANEE BROADCASTING CO., owner of crosstown AC WLEN and Sports WLEN-HD2-W243AD (96.5 THE CAVE).

EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. is donating WKIH/VIDALIA, GA to RADIO BY GRACE, INC.

Applying for STAs were STARADIO CORP. (KWGF/VAUGHN, MT and KINX/FAIRFIELD, MT, temporary site with reduced power due to antenna replacement); CUMULUS' RADIO LICENSE HOLDING CBC, LLC (KWYL/SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA, reduced power due to electrical problems); and FAITH COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION (KANN-A/ROY, UT, reduced daytime power due to phaser problems).

FAMILY STATIONS, INC. has filed for a Silent STA for W252AQ/LAKE CHARLES, LA due to tower damage from Hurricane Laura.

BLUE MOUNTAIN PLAYERS has closed on the donation of low power KQBM-LP/WEST POINT, CA to the HARRY AMYOTTE MEMORIAL MUSIC FUND.

And EL CAMINO COMMUNICATIONS, LLC has closed on the donation of KKNS-A/CORRALES, NM to THE NAVAJO NATION.

