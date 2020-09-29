DeYoung (Photo: Cassidy Toulan)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to iHEARTMEDIA Country WPOC/BALTIMORE morning host LAURIE DEYOUNG, who is celebrating her 35th anniversary with the station TODAY (9/29). She is a 2010 inductee into the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME.

Talking about her longevity in the market, DEYOUNG told ALL ACCESS in a recent interview, “I owe a lot of it to the people of BALTIMORE. This community is very loyal. They embraced me, [and] I’ve felt that, because I have done radio in other markets. I remember when I worked in SAN DIEGO many years ago, it was hard to get people to care about radio, let alone you, because there were so many things to distract people … and you were just kind of part of the noise. But in BALTIMORE … it’s something about this town. It's how the people are wired here. They're very loyal. If they love you, they will love you forever.”

Look for the full interview with DEYOUNG coming in the next few weeks in our “10 Questions” feature.

