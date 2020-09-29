Jay Johnstone Passes Away

JAY JOHNSTONE, the well-traveled major league outfielder known for his penchant for pranks, died SATURDAY (9/26) at 74 of complications from COVID-19. He had been battling dementia in recent years.

JOHNSTONE broke into the major leagues with the CALIFORNIA ANGELS in 1966 and played for the CHICAGO WHITE SOX, OAKLAND ATHLETICS, PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES, NEW YORK YANKEES, SAN DIEGO PADRES, LOS ANGELES DODGERS (twice), and CHICAGO CUBS, earning WORLD SERIES rings with the YANKEES in 1978 and the DODGERS in 1981. After his playing career, he served as radio color commentator for the YANKEES in 1989-90 on WABC-A/NEW YORK and called PHILLIES games on regional cable television in 1992-93 for PRISM.

