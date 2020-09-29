For Kids

iHEARTMEDIA's iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK has debuted a news update podcast for children 8-12 years old. "THE TEN NEWS," a ten minute digest hosted by BETHANY VAN DELFT and produced by SMALL BUT MIGHTY MEDIA and NEXT CHAPTER PODCASTS, will post episodes on TUESDAYS and THURSDAYS.

“I’m excited to be part of a show that’s not only cool and fun to listen to, but speaks to kids as smart and curious people,” said VAN DELFT. “‘THE TEN NEWS’ helps amplify kids’ voices and empowers them to take action.”



“There shouldn’t be such a glaring gap when it comes to news for kids that gives them context about what’s going on in the world and is still entertaining,” said SMALL BUT MIGHTY MEDIA Founder TRACY LEEDS. “I needed something that my kids would love to listen to -- but I could enjoy too. That’s why I developed ‘THE TEN NEWS’ and I’m thrilled to be working with iHEARTRADIO to bring this podcast to life.”

“We’re excited to reach a new audience -- and generation -- through this podcast,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “As we create new kinds of innovative content to engage younger listeners, ‘THE TEN NEWS’ podcast empowers kids with information in a way they understand so they can form their own opinions and participate in larger conversations. We’re happy to partner with NEXT CHAPTER PODCASTS and SMALL BUT MIGHTY MEDIA to help shape the next generation of leaders and decision-makers.”

« see more Net News