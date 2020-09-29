New

As his podcast exits SPOTIFY (NET NEWS 8/27), JOE BUDDEN is launching his own podcast network.

BUDDEN announced the move on INSTAGRAM and TWITTER, unveiling the first new podcast for the new JOE BUDDEN NETWORK, "SEE, THE THING IS...," a show hosted by BRIDGET KELLY, MANDII B, and OLIVIA DOPE.

"And NOW we get to have some fun," BUDDEN wrote on INSTAGRAM. "I always say on the pod there are too many topics that we can’t and shouldn’t touch.. and that women get to have all the fun… So I’m extremely proud/eager to introduce our new podcast," he added, introducing the show, which will debut next week and post on TUESDAYS.

