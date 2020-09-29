Pearce (Photo: Allister Ann)

Congratulations to BIG MACHINE RECORDS' CARLY PEARCE, who earned 47 new MEDIABASE adds this week with her new single, "Next Girl," making it most-added at Country radio with a total of 55 stations on board.

Kudos to BIG MACHINE GM CLAY HUNNICUTT, SVP/Promotion KRIS LAMB, Dir./National Promotion ERIK POWELL, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion BILL LUBITZ, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion TRACY WILKINSON, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion JC COFFEY, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion JEFF DAVIS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion BROOKE DIAZ and Coord./Promotion SAMANTHA KANE.

« see more Net News