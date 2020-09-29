Nix (Photo: Aislinn Daley Nix)

TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS GM/Partner NORBERT NIX has been elevated to Pres. of the NASHVILLE-based label, which is a partnership among THIRTY TIGERS, SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT and TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT.

Since its creation in 2016, the label has enjoyed success, earning three back-to-back #1 hits for each of its first two artist signings, RUSSELL DICKERSON and SCOTTY MCCREERY.

“Less is more,” said NIX, a veteran of more than 25 years of industry and label experience. “We have a talented and experienced staff and a small, but exceptional group of artists who understand that they have our total support. We aren’t stepping on ourselves with a bloated roster. In our fourth year, we are in the black, and things are good – unusually good.”

