Coming October 9th

TEXAS MONTHLY's latest podcast is a tribute to one of the state's favorite musical sons.

"ONE BY WILLIE," debuting OCTOBER 9th for eight episodes, will feature staff writer JOHN SPONG interviewing prominent musicians about their favorite WILLIE NELSON songs. Among SPONG's guests will be MARGO PRICE, LYLE LOVETT, JACK INGRAM, and WYNONNA JUDD. The show is part of a larger WILLIE NELSON project at the magazine, including a special issue dedicated to NELSON and a ranking of all 143 of his albums. A video has also been produced that will premiere as part of the virtual AUSTIN CITY LIMITS MUSIC FESTIVAL.

