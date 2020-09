Simulcast

MICHAEL STAPLEFORD's MAGNUM BROADCASTING, INC. has flipped recently-acquired Silent WKEZ-F (formerly Classic Hits MIX 96.9)/TAVERNIER-KEY LARGO, FL and WPIK (formerly Spanish AC RADIO RITMO 102.5)/SUMMERLAND KEY-KEY WEST, FL to News-Talk as KEYS TALK 96.9/102.5. MAGNUM bought WPIK for $180,000 from SUMMERLAND MEDIA, LLC and WKEZ, formerly owned by CHOICE RADIO KEYS CORP., from court-appointed assignee PHILIP J. VON KAHLE for $100,000.

The lineup includes one local hour on weekdays, "THE NEWS HOUR WITH GUY DEBOUR," and is otherwise all-syndicated, including COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' "THIS MORNING WITH GORDON DEAL," "ON AIR WITH DOUG, JENNIFER & VICTORIA," PREMIERE's GLENN BECK, RUSH LIMBAUGH, SEAN HANNITH, BUCK SEXTON, and "COAST TO COAST AM WITH GEORGE NOORY," and WESTWOOD ONE's MARK LEVIN.

