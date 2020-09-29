WOMEN IN MUSIC (WIM) will commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month with SIRIUSXM, "Music With A Message" livestream event on OCTOBER 7th, 7pm (ET). In addition, WIM will participate at the MONDO.NYC conference, presenting "Looking Ahead: The Reality of Radio vs. Streaming" panel OCTOBER 13th, 12pm (ET).



The Music With A Message panel includes Latin GRAMMY Winner, ERIKA ENDER, Latin GRAMMY Nominee MELINA LEON, Latin GRAMMY Nominee MANUE MANZO and INGRID CONTRERAS. The conversation will explore how music educates, empowers, and uplifts communities by delivering powerful messages.



The Looking Ahead: The Reality of Radio vs. Streaming panel will bring together leading women in both the radio and streaming sides of music for a candid discussion about the past, current, and future state of the industry, as they share the experiences they’ve had as women working in historically male-dominated roles.

For information and tickets.

