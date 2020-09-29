-
2020 Latin Grammy Nominees Announced - J Balvin Leads With 13
September 30, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The 2020 LATIN GRAMMY nominees were announced today (9/29) and COLUMBIAN Reggaeton artist J BALVIN snagged a whopping 13 nominations. PUERTO RICAN artists BAD BUNNY and OZUNA landed 8 each. USA TODAY has more on this year's nominations.
The 2020 LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS air live on NOVEMBER 19, 2020 on UNIVISION.
To see a complete list of the 2020 LATIN GRAMMY nominees check out the GRAMMY.COM page here.
-