The 2020 LATIN GRAMMY nominees were announced today (9/29) and COLUMBIAN Reggaeton artist J BALVIN snagged a whopping 13 nominations. PUERTO RICAN artists BAD BUNNY and OZUNA landed 8 each. USA TODAY has more on this year's nominations.

The 2020 LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS air live on NOVEMBER 19, 2020 on UNIVISION.

To see a complete list of the 2020 LATIN GRAMMY nominees check out the GRAMMY.COM page here.

