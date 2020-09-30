Goldstein

Attribution, programmatic, host-read ads... the landscape for podcast advertising is changing, and in his AM/FM/PODCAST column for ALL ACCESS, AMPLIFI MEDIA's STEVE GOLDSTEIN brings in a special guest to help explain where we are and where we're headed.

In "The Host-Read Ad Dominates Podcasting, But Ad Tech Is Rapidly Changing That," SOUNDS PROFITABLE's BRYAN BARLETTA joins STEVE to answer a lot of questions about everything from how companies are measuring attribution to podcasts' approach to brand lift, geo-targeting, and privacy issues.

Read the column by clicking here.

