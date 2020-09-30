New Show

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WFLZ/TAMPA APD/MD NICK WIZE and former SALT LAKE CITY and PANAMA CITY personality TYLER LEUCHT have launched a new sports podcast.

The show, "SEASON TICKETS PODCAST," posted one episode in early AUGUST before launching for good on SEPTEMBER 14th. The latest episode debuted the show's "Celebrity Guest Picker" feature with singer MAX, whose single "Lights Down Low" wenr double platinum in 2018, as the first guest football prognosticator.

« see more Net News