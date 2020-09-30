ONNOW.TV, a digital guide to livestreams, is partnering with ticketing and livestreaming platform TIXR to integrate its programming. These offerings include stand-up and improv sketch comedy, quirky advice and talk shows, festivals, and concerts by top artists that span genres.

From pop culture brand L.A. COMIC CON to leading K-POP artists at the (virtual) OVERPASS MUSIC FESTIVAL, from rising hip hop star POLO G to iconic sketch comedy "THE SECOND CITY’s Happy Hour" weekly livestream at the new INCROWD live streaming venue, TIXR is supporting a wide range of top entertainment and creativity.

TIXR CEO ROBERT DAVATI commented, “TIXR has empowered an entire community of creators to launch livestreams that span genre and styles, and by linking it to our already strong ticketing platform, we’ve enabled performers who can’t tour to earn much needed income. To support these efforts, we’re always looking for new partners who can help them find bigger audiences and new devoted fans, ONNOW.TV was built to help fans discover and schedule their favorite upcoming live streaming events and it complements our efforts to expand livestreaming with our clients.”

Added ONNOW.TV co-founder/CEO MATTHEW ADELL, “TIXR has leaped into livestreaming, much as we jumped into creating a unified place for livestream discovery. Because of their deep relationships pre-pandemic, the media and experiences TIXR and its creators provide are high-caliber and eclectic, just the kind of livestreams ONNOW.TV users are looking for. We’re excited to help TIXR and its creators make their events even more successful by enabling viewers to find livestreams and get timely reminders about them.”

