Show Dinah Powers Some Love

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94-5 THE BUZZ)/HOUSTON's former morning co-host DINAH POWERS of the ROD RYAN SHOW is battling cancer less than a year after leaving THE BUZZ to go back to school in SEPTEMBER 2019. The 34-year old DINAH was recently diagnosed with Stage IV uterine cancer. This summer she spent over 30 days in the in the hospital. Her brother JOHN quit his job to move to HOUSTON and take care of her. DINAH is at home now, but only at the beginning of her fight. The cancer is aggressive and has spread into her lungs and she will need 4 Chemo treatments before the end of the year, and at least six treatments total in the immediate future. Further complicating this tough news is that like many effected by the pandemic DINAH is unemployed and without insurance that twill cover the extensive treatment.

ROD RYAN SHOW cast alumna JESSICA LEWIS has set up a GOFUNDME page to help with the costs for her recovery which THE BUZZ jocks promoted heavily on-air and through THE BUZZ social channels and listeners came out raising over $100,000 in less than 24 Hours. The money raised so far will help offset the financial burden of an extended time in the hospital plus chemo treatments costing around $20K each. Radio friends who are inclined to help can do so here.

94-5 THE BUZZ PD ELLIOTT WOOD said, "I have never seen anything like the immediate show of love and donations that came so quickly. It really shows the contribution that DINAH made to HOUSTON from her time on THE BUZZ and also show the amazing culture of the people in and around HOUSTON. Stealing a line from ROD, we have 'the best listeners in the world.'"

