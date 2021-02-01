Dan Rosen

Accomplished and respected music industry leader DAN ROSEN has been named President of WARNER MUSIC/AUSTRALASIA, effective FEBRUARY 1st 2021. ROSEN will join WARNER after serving almost a decade as CEO of ARIA, the industry body for AUSTRALIA’s record labels, and PPCA, the collecting society that licenses recorded music for broadcast and public performance. A renowned advocate for the rights of artists and labels, ROSEN holds advanced degrees in law and business, while also having had a career as an accomplished artist.



Reporting to WARNER RECORDED MUSIC CEO International And Global Commercial Services STU BERGEN, ROSEN succeeds NIKO NORDSTROM, who will return to his native country to become Managing Director of WARNER MUSIC FINLAND and VP, WARNER MUSIC NORDICS



Commented BERGEN, “DAN is coming to us with an extraordinary depth of knowledge and range of experience – as a pioneering exec, an artists’ advocate, and a successful performer himself. He’s seen the business from all sides and has been a passionate and fearless defender and protector of the rights of music creators in the digital age. He’ll be an exceptional addition to our global leadership team, and a great champion of our amazing artists and teams in AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND.”



Added ROSEN: “I am honored to have been given the opportunity to take up the leadership of such an iconic AUSTRALIAN record company and would like to thank NIKO for his hard work and dedication to the local industry over the last three and a half years. This is an exciting and dynamic time for music, with an explosion in opportunities across streaming and social media, especially given the levelling of traditional barriers in genre and geography. I am also very aware that the challenges of the pandemic demands that we remain very focused on protecting creators’ rights. I’m looking forward to collaborating with the world-class team at WARNER, expanding our investment in local talent, and strengthening the impact of AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND artists on the global stage.”



ROSEN began his music industry career as a founder of the band SECOND DAN, which won leading AUSTRALIAN radio station TRIPLE J’s iconic UNEARTHED COMPETITION in 2003. ROSEN still writes and performs music but chose to pause his full-time career as an artist to study international law and business at NEW YORK UNIVERSITY on a FULBRIGHT SCHOLARSHIP, followed by a stint at U.S. digital start-up ROO MEDIA.



He returned to AUSTRALIA in 2010 to take up his post at ARIA. ROSEN campaigned relentlessly to change negative perceptions about the music industry, receiving a major victory in 2015 when the AUSTRALIAN government legislated to block access to copyright infringing websites. He also steered major changes in the performance rights market, which has grown strongly in recent years.

Prior to forming SECOND DAN, ROSEN spent three years at the law firm MINTER ELLISON in MELBOURNE, and subsequently served as a senior policy adviser to the AUSTRALIAN government in the areas of technology, media, and telecommunications. He holds law and business degrees with honors from MONASH UNIVERSITY in AUSTRALIA.

