Downsizing

Another painful day in the radio biz, thanks to the ravages of COVID-19 on the economy.

As a result, iHEARTMEDIA had to make the painful decision to let some already-furloughed staff go due to economics and the fact that working from home had made the need for some of those jobs tougher to justify as detailed in a company wide memo from iHEARTMEDIA Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN and CFO/COO RICH BRESSLER (NET NEWS 9/29).

Many of these folks are still eager to work in radio ... so reach out to them and see if you have something in your company or station that they could fit into.

If you have been affected by these downsizings at iHEARTMEDIA, let ALL ACCESS know and we will post your name, station, duties and contact info so that you make bases with other opportunities. Just click here.

Here is who we’ve heard from that is now out in iHEARTMEDIA's downsizing:

ANGIE C SHAW, Host, SATURDAY afternoon-drive and permanent fill-in, WZLX/BOSTON & WHEB/PORTSMOUTH, NH. DJAngieCProductions@gmail.com

ASHLEY MASCROFT, Promotions Director at,WSIX/NASHVILLE for two years, and a 13-year radio vet can be reached at (413) 455-9232 or Amascroft@gmail.com.

BILL CONNERS, Creative Director, WGAR/WMJI/CLEVELAND is out after 39 years. 440.476.9020 Macdaddybill1@gmail.com

DEANO CHAPLE, Promotions Dir. WDRM, WTAK, WQRV, WBHP, KISS-FM, ALT 92.9, and midday on WTAK-FM/HUNTSVILLE Reachable at 850-485-4203 or Chaple77@gmail.com.

JOE SWEENY, Commercial Production Dir. WMMS/WMJI/WGAR/WAKS/WTAM/WHLK/CLEVELAND

Reachable at (216) 333-7049 jsweeny23@gmail.com

PHILIP AZOON, Creative Services Dir. WFLA & WDAE/TAMPA for 23 Years, and Producer - NT AMMO - PREMIERE RADIO NETWORKS since 2004. Reachable at (727) 420-0821 or pazoon@mac.com.

« see more Net News