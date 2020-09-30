Davis In 2015 (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends and fans of Country and Pop singer/songwriter MAC DAVIS, who passed away YESTERDAY (9/29) following heart surgery in NASHVILLE. He was 78.

Named the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC’s Entertainer of the Year in 1974, the TEXAN charted 30 Country singles on COLUMBIA, CASABLANCA and MCA RECORDS between 1970 and 1986. They include such well-known hits as “Baby Don’t Get Hooked On Me,” “Hooked On Music,” “You’re My Bestest Friend,” and “It’s Hard To Be Humble.” He also wrote hits for many other artists, most notably ELVIS PRESLEY.

He was inducted into the NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME in 2000. DAVIS is also a member of the SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME, the TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME, the GEORGIA MUSIC HALL OF FAME, and has a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME. He is among the handful of songwriters who have been honored with a BMI Icon award.

In addition to his career as a musician, DAVIS worked in his early days as a promotion rep for VEE-JAY and LIBERTY RECORDS. As an actor, he appeared in numerous films and television shows, as well as a BROADWAY musical (“The WILL ROGERS Follies”). He hosted his own television variety series from 1974-1976, and co-hosted the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) AWARDS with BARBARA MANDRELL from 1980-1982.

“Our Country community lost an amazing entertainer, songwriter and artist,” said CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN. “I remember watching MAC’s TV show as a kid as well as his three years co-hosting the CMA AWARDS with BARBARA MANDRELL, which proved his command of the TV medium as well as the music. Personally, though, I am saddened to recall a wonderful day spent with MAC and his wife LISE GERARD at our ‘CMA Songwriters Series’ show at the LIBRARY OF CONGRESS just a few years ago. He held command of the room backstage with lively stories and a genuine love of the craft of storytelling. When he performed ‘In the Ghetto’ that night, fellow songwriter PAM TILLIS pointed out that, sadly, the song is as pertinent today as it was when MAC wrote it in the late 1960s. His timeless artistry will be sorely missed.”

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, LISE, his mother, three sons and a granddaughter. While details for funeral arrangements are pending, LISE DAVIS said her husband will be buried in his hometown of LUBBOCK, TX.

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS and ROWDY YATES have created a six-song, 24-minute long salute to DAVIS that is fully produced, turnkey and inventory free. It is available free for all radio stations. For download instructions, contact COMPASS’ DOUG INGOLD here.

Some of the biggest TV shows of my youth starred Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell and Mac Davis. #RIPMacDavis. Thanks for all the joy you brought to a young me! — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) September 30, 2020

This is such a drag. RIP to the incredible #MacDavis. Thank you for your incredible songs and your kindness to me. It was an honor to hear you tell me stories. pic.twitter.com/8UEb5LXSKt — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) September 30, 2020

We are heartbroken by the passing of legendary singer-songwriter and former #CMAawards host Mac Davis. Our sincere condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/nWgkkTLBiQ — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) September 30, 2020

