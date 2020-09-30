Helen Reddy (Photo: Facebook)

Several sources are reporting 70s music icon HELEN REDDY has died at age 78.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, HELEN REDDY, on the afternoon of SEPTEMBER 29th 2020 in LOS ANGELES. She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman," said a statement attributed to her children TRACI and JORDAN.

Statement from Traci Donat and Jordan Sommers It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved... Posted by Helen Reddy Official Fan Page on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

