MJ's Buds Are Back

BEASLEY Classic Hits WRBQ (Q105)/TAMPA has filled out the line-up of the New MJ Morning Show. MJ is bringing his team back together with his long-time co-hosts, FROGGY and FESTER. Both are well known in the market for their many stunts and antics over the years on the MJ Morning Show.

In addition, longtime station morning personality ROXANNE WILDER will also join the new morning line-up. She has been with Q105 for over 4 years, previously co-hosting Mornings with MASON DIXON as well serving as the Midday personality on the station.

“I'm ecstatic to bring the MJ Morning Show back to TAMPA BAY on the world famous Q105,” said MJ. “I love morning radio, and with FESTER, FROGGY, and ROXANNE, we'll provide must-listen content every day."

“I dream of this sort of thing, but to actually have the MJ Morning Show with FROGGY, FESTER and ROXANNE on Q105 is amazing,” said OM TRAVIS DAILY. “It won’t seem real until I hear MJ crack the mic on MONDAY.”

“The combination of MJ in mornings and MASON in afternoons will reaffirm Q105 as a true juggernaut in TAMPA BAY,” said PD TED CANNAROZZI.

