ENTERCOM Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT has renamed its studio "The SAMUELSEN Studio" in honor of the late morning host JAMIE SAMUELSEN, who passed away on AUGUST 1st (NET NEWS 8/3).

“JAMIE meant so much to our station and was a key part of our listeners lives,” said SVP/Market Mgr. DEBBIE KENYON. “We want to honor him in a special way, not only as a great broadcaster, but an extraordinary person. We hope the renaming of the studio will serve as a way to keep his memory alive and add to his incredible legacy here in DETROIT.”

