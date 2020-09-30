Celebrating 20th Anniversary Of 'Hybrid Theory' LP

In celebration of the 20th Anniversary of LINKIN PARK's debut studio album "Hybrid Theory," SIRIUSXM's TURBO (Channel 41) will become “LINKIN PARK RADIO” starting MONDAY, OCTOBER 5th at 12p (ET) and run through OCTOBER 11th. The Channel will then continue on Channel 717 on the SIRIUSXM app and web player only from OCTOBER 12 through OCTOBER 18th.

“LINKIN PARK RADIO” will feature the stories behind the top-selling album, as well as music spanning the band’s entire career, featuring demos, rarities, remixes, live tracks and solo music. The band's MIKE SHINODA will also guide listeners on PANDORA breaking down each track on the LP with "PANDORA STORIES: LINKIN PARK on ‘Hybrid Theory’ at 20," leading up to the OCTOBER 9th release of "Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition" on WARNER RECORDS.

"Hybrid Theory" was the best-selling album of 2001 in the U.S. selling 11 million copies stateside, and selling over 25 million albums worldwide. The band also took home their first GRAMMY® Award in the category of “Best Rock Performance” for “Crawling.”

For more information on "Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition" visit www.linkinpark.com.

