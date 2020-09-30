This Friday!

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA will present a one night only special, The Vote Ready Festival, in partnership with ATLANTIC RECORDS’ ATL Votes initiative, ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP (EMG) and voter outreach organization HEADCOUNT as part of LIVEXLIVE's FRIDAY night franchise livestream festival, MUSIC LIVES ON.

The festival will take place at 8pm (ET) this FRIDAY (10/2), running three hours, featuring at-home performances from acts including ALL TIME LOW, AVA MAX, ELECTRIC GUEST, FITZ & THE TANTRUMS, GROUPLOVE, JXDN, LARKIN POE, PORTUGAL. THE MAN, ROB THOMAS, TAYLA PARX, WHITE REAPER and many others. Special appearances will include JACK HARLOW, JOJO, and WHY DON'T WE, all to support HEADCOUNT's mission of getting fans registered and out to vote. Check your voter registration status to RSVP.

The festival, will be streamed free to watch on LIVEXLIVE's site and apps, and hosted by AYYDE VARGAS, a member of BIG BOY'S NEIGHBORHOOD morning show on KRRL (REAL 92.3)/LOS ANGELES. She will be joined by MTV, ENEWS, HOLLYWIRE and CARLY HENDERSON of THE JAM, a morning news, talk and entertainment show, from WCIU-TV in CHICAGO.

LIVEXLIVE's President DERMOT MCCORMACK said, "Music is a uniting force that we’ve watched bring the global village together during this pandemic and every other major movement in history. Joining forces with ATLANTIC RECORDS on the ATL Votes initiative in association with HEADCOUNT to encourage AMERICANS to vote is an important partnership as we head toward Election Day."

ATLANTIC RECORDS' Director of Digital Marketing NICK HARVEY added, "At the beginning of 2020, with the most important election of our lifetime coming into closer view, ATLANTIC RECORDS made it a company-wide priority to use our platform, resources and the powerful reach of our diverse roster of artists to get as many people educated, registered and ultimately, out to the polls in NOVEMBER to vote, as possible. Democracy, and in turn, our country, doesn't function properly without full participation from its citizens. We are very fortunate to have incredible artists, managers and partners like ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP, WARNER RECORDS, HEADCOUNT and LIVEXLIVE to work alongside us in executing a truly special event we are all proud to be a part of."

HEADCOUNT founder and executive director ANDY BERNSTEIN said, "We're really excited about the lineup. It includes some acts we've worked with for a long time, and some who are new partners. But what they all have in common is that they're very committed to the cause of voter participation. Some of these artists are real leaders on that front."

EMG Senior Director of Artist Development and Touring ANNIE FLOOK concluded, "ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP has spent this election year - working in tandem with ATL Votes, WARNER RECORDS and HEADCOUNT - focused on helping our diverse roster of artists use their platforms to encourage fans to make their voices heard. We're so excited to also partner with LIVEXLIVE on this very special event and extremely proud that so many of our artists were eager to take part to help to make an impact on both voter registration and turnout this year. Voting is absolutely vital to our democracy and we all need to stand together in order to make change."

