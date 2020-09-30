Guy

ENTERCOM AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM)/MIAMI morning co-host JULIE GUY has reached a multiyear contract extension with the station. GUY, who co-hosts mornings with TAMARA G, joined 101.5 LITE FM in 2013 and has also worked in the market at WFLC, WBGG, WZTA, WPLL, and WSHE.

“As a veteran of the station, JULIE encapsulates the spirit of 101.5 LITE FM and sets the tone for our programming slate each morning,” said SVP/Market Mgr. KERIANN WORLEY. “Her distinct energy and solid rapport with TAMARA translate to a quality morning show and I’m happy to keep her in the fold for years to come.”



“I am thrilled and honored to continue to have the privilege to do what I love to do on 101.5 LITE FM,” said GUY. “I look forward to many more years engaging and interacting with the loyal listeners of SOUTH FLORIDA alongside TAMARA.”

« see more Net News