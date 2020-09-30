Kissel

VERGE RECORDS, the label arm of global music company ONERPM, has signed Canadian Country star BRETT KISSEL to a record deal. KISSEL landed a record deal with WARNER MUSIC CANADA in 2013, and has released four albums and won 18 CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION AWARDS (CCMA), including four from this year's show (NET NEWS 9/28).

“KISSEL is a smooth singer, gifted writer and an incredible entertainer," said VERGE RECORDS Pres. and COO MICKEY JACK CONES. "He has proven that he can build a strong fan base in CANADA and the UNITED STATES, and we can’t wait to work with him!”

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the team at VERGE and ONERPM," said KISSEL. "After performing over the past few years with my heroes BRAD PAISLEY and GARTH BROOKS - and cutting my teeth on songs penned by NASHVILLE royalty - I’m ready to jump into the American market and bring my music stateside."

