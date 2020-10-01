Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Nedim Vrabac)

E! has announced that JENNIFER LOPEZ will receive THE PEOPLE’S ICON award at the 2020 E! PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS on NOVEMBER 15. The award honors her contributions to music, film, television, and fashion. The 2020 E! PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS will broadcast from BARKER HANGER in SANTA MONICA, CA on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15 from 9-11p ET/PT.

E! NEWS/Live Events & Lifestyle Digital GM JEN NEAL commented, "JENNIFER LOPEZ has an unmatched global appeal and for more than two decades, has given us some of the most iconic, unforgettable performances of all time. For paving the way for artists around the world and single-handedly increasing Latinx representation in music, film, television, and fashion, we’re honoring JENNIFER LOPEZ with THE PEOPLE’S ICON OF 2020."

